Chicago area Palestinian Christians pray for peace ahead of Orthodox Easter

CICERO, Ill. (CBS) -- International pressure is growing pressure for Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire agreement, with health officials in Gaza reporting the death toll has reached more than 34,000.

Hamas said they are sending a delegation to Egypt to continue negotiations. But questions remain as to whether Israel will accept an end to the war without fulfilling its promise to destroy Hamas.

This update came as many Palestinian Christians in the Chicago area get ready for Orthodox Easter. At St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church in Cicero, parishioners said the Holy Week is overshadowed by the War in Gaza.

"It's a pious service—one of reverence, calmness, and focus," said Father Fouad Saba of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church.

It is of course a solemn mass, Father Saba said, because it marks "a commemoration of Great and Holy Friday when our Lord Jesus Christ was crucified, suffered and died."

But the mass had a different tone this year.

"I think there's a heavy heart for a lot of people here, because many of those people come from the part of the world that is now kind of in chaos - many are Palestinians," said Deacon George Nassief.

As the War in Gaza rages on, the community is binding together.

"To be peaceful, to be loving towards one another—and 2,000 years later, that that message will hopefully be heard," said parishioner Karen Nawas.

St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church is reputed to be one of the largest Arab American churches in the country. Many families who attend the church have close ties to Palestine.

The Arab American Christian faith community at the church hails from different countries.

"Whether it's Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, or Syria, Egypt, Iraq," said Nawas.

They are sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, and prayers to those caught in conflict around the world.

"The world is not doing well, and the world is in need of prayer, and in need of people to stand for what's right," said Father Faoud, "and hopefully tonight, we can kind of be in unison pray with one voice, for some peaceful end to this disaster—and this awful situation that really has gripped the world, and not just our parish."