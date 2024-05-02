Chicago's Friday Morning Swim Club will not be back this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's popular Friday Morning Swim Club has been called off.

Founders Andrew Glatt and Nicole Novotny announced in an Instagram video Thursday that the Friday Morning Swim Club will not be back at its Montrose Harbor site in 2024. Glatt and Novotny listed multiple reasons why they had decided to discontinue the event, taking issue in particular with the Chicago Park District.

The event founders said the cost for a permit this year would have amounted to $108,000 for the space alone – with another $40,000 needed for permits lifeguards, and more needed for the cost of transportation and maintenance plans and for portable toilets for the one-hour event. Altogether, the cost of the permit would be a minimum of $150,000 to $175,000 for this year, Glatt said in the video.

The club's out-of-pocket costs for staffing, legal fees, coffee for participants to drink, and insurance would total $268,000, he said in the video.

Altogether, the cost to run Friday Morning Swim Club in the summer would be $250,000 to $300,000 for the summer, he said. While Glatt said in the video that there was no concern about raising money through corporate sponsors, he and Novotny do not want the free event to cost such an exorbitant to put on.

"It's not going to turn into a money-making machine for anybody," Glatt said in the video.

The founders added in the video that the Park District had shown "general disinterest" in swim club – with all the group's suggestions being met with "unreasonable demands."

"We realized that this was always a square-peg-into-a-round hole situation," Novotny said in the video. "Swim Club did not fit their model, and they were unable and unwilling to think outside the box."

The event also founders took issue with Park District swimming policies – referencing a Block Club Chicago story in which distance swimmers at Promontory Point in Hyde Park were looking for safety improvements due to safety risks from jet skis and boats, and were told swimming at Promontory Point was not allowed to begin with.

Glatt and Novotny also pointed to an article about a 2021 incident in which life rings were installed by volunteers on Pratt Pier in Rogers Park in the wake of the drowning death of 19-year-old Miguel Cisneros in the water off the pier – only for them to be taken down by the Park District on the grounds that they were not authorized safety devices.

The Park District had maintained that bringing life rings to "no swim" zones like Pratt Pier would encourage swimming in dangerous areas, but a state law was later passed to require life rings at all Lake Michigan piers and access points.

The Friday Morning Swim Club also met on a site where accessing the water requires climbing down a ladder along the side of a seawall, rather than a beach with easy water access.

In further addition, Glatt and Novotny said the Park District had told them the club would be safer without the floats it uses. They said the Park District told them the flotation devices are "not approved life-saving devices and a drowning hazard," and told them treading water without the devices while waiting to climb a ladder out of the lake is safer.

Glatt and Novotny told participants that while they can no longer host organized swims, they'd like people to keep coming out and swimming on their own.

Glatt and Novotny started Friday Morning Swim Club back in 2021. Only eight people came to the first event, but hundreds and later thousands began to take part.