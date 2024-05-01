Suspect apprehended in murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man wanted in the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca was Wednesday night.

Xavier Tate Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in an arrest warrant filed Friday.

Chicago Police announced Wednesday evening that Tate was taken into custody by members of the CPD and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force Wednesday evening in west suburban Glendale Heights.

A source said Tate was pulled out of a residence and arrested with Officer Huesca's handcuffs as a symbolic gesture.

CBS 2 has obtained a photo showing the arrest.

In the photo, Tate was seen being led from an apartment complex in handcuffs with his head down. It is believed he had been at his brother's residence.

Xavier Tate Jr., the man wanted in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca.

In court documents, investigators wrote that Tate knowingly and intentionally fired a .40 caliber handgun, striking Huesca and causing his death.

Xavier Tate Jr. Chicago Police Department

Huesca, a six-year veteran who worked with the Area 2 Priority Response Team, was shot and killed returning home from his shift while still in uniform on Sunday, April 21 in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue. Police were first called to the scene by a ShotSpotter alert.

Huesca was two days away from his 31st birthday at the time.

The Chicago Police Department held a ceremonial goodbye Tuesday for fallen officer Luis Huesca, who was shot and killed over the weekend while off duty and returning home from his shift. Huesca would have turned 31 on Tuesday. Provided to CBS

Investigators found his car first, and said they recovered his gun Friday at a South Side home near 108th and Hale. Investigators were there when a relative of Tate's was seen throwing a firearm over a fence into a yard before being taken into custody, CBS 2 is told.

The relative, Caschaus Tate, 20, is facing multiple charges, including one for an unrelated burglary in Richton Park and one for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Chicago.

Huesca's funeral was held Monday. Crowds of hundreds cheered his memory and paid their final respects.

Huesca was described as a rock for his friends – brilliant, caring, and larger than life. He received full honors from the Chicago Police Department, as his death has been ruled to be in the line of duty.