Afternoon thunderstorms Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is back in the forecast on Thursday.

An isolated shower or storm is possible to start the day. By the late afternoon, scattered showers and storms develop, some of which may be strong with gusty wind and small hail.

Rain chances increase overnight.

Overnight rain ends early on Friday, drying out between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. across Chicago. Clouds slowly clear throughout the day with cooler highs in the 60s.

There's a chance for a late-day shower or storm on Saturday, but Sunday stays completely dry. Saturday's highs will be in the 70s and Sunday brings highs in the 60s.