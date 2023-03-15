Patriots 2023 NFL free agency tracker

FOXBORO -- NFL free agency is underway, and all the moves that happened during the legal tampering window can become official on Wednesday afternoon.

So far, the New England Patriots haven't done much in the free agent market. They've added some depth to the offensive line, brought back some important players on defense, and said farewell to a few other important players.

The big moves, however, haven't come. Not yet, at least.

Here's a quick snapshot of all that has gone down from a Patriots standpoint -- plus a few needs that were either present ahead of free agency or popped up because of a few departures.

Free Agent Signings

Riley Reiff, Offensive Tackle

The Patriots reportedly added the veteran tackle on Wednesday. Terms of the deal have not yet been reported, but Reiff brings 11 years of experience to New England and should compete for the starting right tackle job.

Calvin Anderson, Offensive Tackle

Reiff will be competing with another newcomer at tackle in Anderson, who reportedly agreed to a two-year deal on Tuesday. Anderson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 2019, and has started 12 of the 41 games that he's played over his three-year career in the league. He started seven of the 14 games that he played in last season as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Re-Signings

Matthew Slater, Special Teams

New England's longtime special teams captain announced in mid-February that he would be returning for a 16th NFL season.

Jonathan Jones, Cornerback

New England reportedly re-signed Jones to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed.

Jabrill Peppers, Safety

Peppers reportedly got a two-year deal from the Patriots, and could see a bigger role in the secondary in his second season with the team.

Raekwon McMillan, Linebacker

The linebacker is back on a one-year contract worth up to $2.2 million.

Carl Davis, Defensive Tackle

Davis is reportedly back with the Patriots on a one-year deal. A depth piece along the defensive line, Davis has played in 33 games for New England over the last two seasons.

James Ferentz, Center

In the week prior to free agency, the Patriots reportedly re-signed Ferentz to a one-year deal with a base salary of $1.165 million.

Conor McDermott, Offensive Tackle

In another move before free agency began, the Patriots reportedly brought back McDermott on a two-year deal.

Departures

Jakobi Meyers, Wide Receiver (reportedly signed with Las Vegas Raiders)

Meyers will no longer be one of Mac Jones' favorite targets, after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders. The move will reunite him with Josh McDaniels in Vegas, where he'll be catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jonnu Smith, Tight End (traded to Falcons)

The Patriots have reportedly moved on from Smith -- one of the team's big free-agent signings of 2021 -- after two disappointing seasons. Smith was sent to Atlanta for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Devin McCourty, Safety (retired)

McCouty retired after 13 seasons in the NFL -- all with the Patriots -- which leaves a big void in both the New England secondary and inside the locker room.

Jake Bailey, Punter (released)

An odd few months for Bailey -- once one of the best punters in the game -- came to an end last week when the Patriots released the former All-Pro. The move comes less than a year after the Patriots gave Bailey an extension that made him one of the highest-paid punters in the NFL.

Needs

Wide Receiver(s): This was a need at receiver before Meyers left town, and now it's an even bigger need. Mac Jones needed a top target at the start of free agency, and now he needs a security blanket as well.

Safety: McCourty's retirement elevates the need for a veteran safety to step up, and for the team to add more depth at the position. Peppers could potentially become the team's starting free safety, but more depth is needed.

Outside Corner: Jonathan Jones is back, and Jack Jones and Marcus Jones showed signs of being solid secondary contributors during their rookie seasons. But even three Joneses won't be enough to combat all the firepower that's now in the AFC East.

Inside Linebacker: The Patriots are always looking to get more athletic at linebacker.

Punter: The Patriots don't have one at the moment, and chances are they'll be punting quite a bit (again) in 2023.