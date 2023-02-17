Matthew Slater returning to Patriots for 16th season

BOSTON -- Matthew Slater gave some real consideration to retiring this offseason. But the 37-year-old is not ready to leave football -- or New England.

The Patriots announced Friday that Slater will be back in 2023 to play his 16th season for the team that drafted him in 2008.

"Matt's incredible career is a testament to his preparation and will to succeed," head coach Bill Belichick said in the team's announcement. "We are thrilled he will be playing this season."

Team owner Robert Kraft stated that he has Hall of Fame expectations for the special teams ace.

"I couldn't be happier to learn that Matthew Slater has decided to return for his 16th season with the New England Patriots," Kraft said. "Matthew's drive to be the best at what he does will one day earn him enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yet, as stellar as his football career has been, he is an even better person. He is led by his faith and spirituality, dedicated to his family and committed to his craft. There is no better leader for our younger players to follow and no better ambassador for the Patriots organization. He is truly special, and I am grateful that his contributions to the team will continue."

Slater has played in 223 regular-season games and 25 playoff games for the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and being named a team captain 12 times while making 10 Pro Bowls. He signed a one-year contract last offseason, indicating that he'd be going year-to-year with his career. And though retirement had to be alluring for a player who will turn 38 years old in September, Slater decided that it's not quite his time to walk away.

"It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season," Slater said. "I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless."