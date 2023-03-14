Watch CBS News
Jakobi Meyers signing with Las Vegas Raiders

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- Jakobi Meyers is leaving New England.

The wide receiver, considered the best available free agent at his position, is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport.

The contract is not massive, with Meyers getting a three-year deal for $33 million, with $21 million guaranteed.

The Raiders agreed to a deal with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday. With head coach Josh McDaniels, there will be a distinct Patriot feel to the Raiders in 2023.

"They wanted me, I wanted them," Meyers told Josina Anderson. "Unfortunately it didn't work out with the Patriots. I put a lot [of] effort in my time there. I appreciate them, but God works in mysterious ways. I'm blessed."

Meyers, 26, entered the league with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019, steadily increasing his role and production with each season. Last year, despite missing three games, he caught 67 passes for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. A year prior, he set career highs in receptions (83) and yards (866) while catching the first two touchdowns of his career. In total, he's caught 235 passes for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns in 60 games. A former quarterback, he's also 4-for-4 as a passer for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Meyers famously -- or infamously -- threw a lateral to Mac Jones on the final play of the game between the Patriots and Raiders last season, resulting in a game-losing turnover. Now, Meyers has the opportunity to create some new memories for the Raiders.

