Report: Jalen Mills returning to Patriots ... to play safety
BOSTON -- Last week, Jalen Mills was released by the Patriots, another cut from the big-money 2021 free-agent class. But it turns out, he's not going anywhere at all.
Mills is returning to the Patriots on a new deal, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The report noted that Mills will be switching from cornerback to safety.
Adam Schefter added details of the deal, noting it's a one-year pact worth "up to" $6.1 million.
The 28-year-old Mills played safety for the Eagles in 2020, after spending his first four seasons as a cornerback. Last week, he tweeted out a reminder of that fact:
He then followed that one up with a clarification:
He returned to the cornerback position after signing with the Patriots in 2021, but now with Devin McCourty retired, the Patriots must view Mills as a potential replacement on the back end of the defense.
