Report: Jalen Mills returning to Patriots ... to play safety

BOSTON -- Last week, Jalen Mills was released by the Patriots, another cut from the big-money 2021 free-agent class. But it turns out, he's not going anywhere at all.

Mills is returning to the Patriots on a new deal, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The report noted that Mills will be switching from cornerback to safety.

Jalen Mills is re-signing with the #Patriots, sources tell @theScore.



The day after his official release, Mills accepts an offer to return. I’m also told he plans to go back to safety next season.



In 2020 w/the #Eagles, Mills had 74 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and 1 INT at FS. pic.twitter.com/rYWRP38VH4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 22, 2023

Adam Schefter added details of the deal, noting it's a one-year pact worth "up to" $6.1 million.

Free-agent CB Jalen Mills is staying with the Patriots on a revised one-year deal worth up to $6.1 million, per source. The deal was negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

The 28-year-old Mills played safety for the Eagles in 2020, after spending his first four seasons as a cornerback. Last week, he tweeted out a reminder of that fact:

Y’all know I really play safety right?. — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 13, 2023

He then followed that one up with a clarification:

Y’all know I’m really a hybrid right?. — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 13, 2023

He returned to the cornerback position after signing with the Patriots in 2021, but now with Devin McCourty retired, the Patriots must view Mills as a potential replacement on the back end of the defense.