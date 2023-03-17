Report: Mike Gesicki signing with Patriots on one-year deal

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made their second big free-agent signing, and it's once again on the offensive side of the ball.

Tight end Mike Gesicki is signing with the Patriots, according to Adam Schefter and Mike Garafolo. Field Yates said the one-year deal is worth up to $9 million, indicating there are likely some incentives and roster bonuses in the deal.

Mike Gesicki’s contract with the Patriots is for 1-year and up to $9M, per source.



A unique red zone threat for Mac Jones with his massive catch radius. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2023

Gesicki, 27, has spent his entire five-year career with the Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round in 2018.

The 6-foot-6, 247-pound has caught 231 passes for 2,617 yards and 18 touchdowns. He caught five touchdowns last year, tied for his second-highest single-season total, but he posted his lowest receptions total (32) and receiving yards total (362) since his rookie season.

Earlier this week, the Patriots signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, as the team looks to revamp its pass-catching arsenal for quarterback Mac Jones and new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. The Patriots also traded away Jonnu Smith, creating a need at tight end that Gesicki fills.

In 2021, Gesicki set career highs in receptions (73) and receiving yards (780). He'll now pair with Hunter Henry as the top tight ends on the roster.