Report: Patriots re-signing DT Carl Davis

BOSTON -- The Patriots are keeping a depth player on their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis is re-signing with New England, as first reported by the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

The #Patriots are expected to re-sign DT Carl Davis to a 1-year deal, per source. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 13, 2023

Davis, 31, has been with the Patriots since 2020. He played just three games in 2020 but played in all 17 games in 2021, recording 19 total tackles with one sack. He played in 16 games last year, recording 11 total tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery with a 17-yard return.

Earlier on Monday, the Patriots agreed to a two-year deal to keep Jonathan Jones from departing via free agency.