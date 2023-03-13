Watch CBS News
Report: Patriots re-signing DT Carl Davis

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- The Patriots are keeping a depth player on their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis is re-signing with New England, as first reported by the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

Davis, 31, has been with the Patriots since 2020. He played just three games in 2020 but played in all 17 games in 2021, recording 19 total tackles with one sack. He played in 16 games last year, recording 11 total tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery with a 17-yard return.

Earlier on Monday, the Patriots agreed to a two-year deal to keep Jonathan Jones from departing via free agency.

