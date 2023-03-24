Patriots free agent receiver Nelson Agholor reportedly signs with Ravens

FOXBORO -- Nelson Agholor is a Patriot no more. The free agent wide receiver has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

That comes according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported that Agholor's one-year deal with the Ravens is for $3.25 million plus incentives.

Agholor is coming off two disappointing seasons with the Patriots, after he signed a two-year deal worth up to $24 million during New England's 2021 spending spree. He played in 31 games during his two seasons with the Patriots and caught just 67 of the 117 passes that went his way. He racked up just 835 receiving yards and five touchdown in New England.

In 15 games during the 2022 season, Agholor came up with just 31 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns, his lowest totals since his rookie season in 2015. He didn't record a catch over the final three games of the regular season, and played just four snaps for New England in Week 18's loss to the Bills.

Agholor is the second receiver the Patriots have lost to free agency this offseason, after Jakobi Meyers signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. New England signed JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, and also added tight end Mike Gesicki.

In addition to Smith-Schuster, the Patriots have Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Lynn Bowden, and Tre Nixon on their wide receiver depth chart.