Report: Patriots signing veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff

BOSTON -- The Patriots reportedly agreed to a deal with offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on Tuesday, and they added to their tackle depth with another signing on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Patriots are expected to sign Riley Reiff.

The Patriots are expected to sign OT Riley Reiff, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2023

Reiff, 34, has played 11 NFL seasons for Detroit, Minnesota, Cincinnati, and most recently Chicago.

He played in 16 games last year, starting 10 of them, after starting 12 games the year before for the Bengals before suffering an injury. A first-round pick (23rd overall) in 2012, Reiff has played in 163 regular-season games and started 149 of them, while also starting four postseason games.

The Patriots now have Trent Brown, Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber, Anderson and Reiff in the mix at tackle, and they also reportedly tendered restricted free agent Yodny Cajuste.