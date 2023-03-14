Report: Patriots signing offensive tackle Calvin Anderson

BOSTON -- The Patriots made their first outside addition of free agency on Tuesday afternoon, agreeing to terms with offensive tackle Calvin Anderson.

Mike Garafolo reported that Anderson signed a two-year deal with the Patriots.

#Patriots agree to two-year deal with former #Broncos OT Calvin Anderson, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Anderson started seven games last year and played in 14 games overall. In his three-year career, he's started 12 games and played in 41.

Anderson actually entered the NFL with the Patriots, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. But he was waived in May before heading to the Jets, where he spent his rookie season on the practice squad.

To #PatsNation



I remember signing with you after the draft! Everything come full circle, and I can’t wait to give you everything I have and more.



Not much for me to say, but a lot for me to do.



Let’s work 🤫 — Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) March 14, 2023

Tackle figured to be a position of need for the Patriots, with Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste both entering free agency. The team can either pencil in Anderson to start opposite Trent Brown or still add a more established starting tackle to the mix in free agency or the draft.