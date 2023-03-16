Patriots reportedly sign running back James Robinson

FOXBORO -- The Patriots added some depth to the team's running back corps on Wednesday, reportedly signing former Jaguars and Jets rusher James Robinson to a two-year deal.

The pact was first reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who relayed that it's a two-year deal worth up to a maximum of $8 million.

Signing Robinson would seemingly end Damien Harris' tenure in New England. Harris is a free agent, and has shown signs on social media that things are not working out with the Patriots this offseason.

As for the 24-year-old Robinson, he broke out as an undrafted rookie in 2020, rushing for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns for Jacksonville. He also added 49 catches for 344 yards and a trio of touchdown receptions for the Jags, who went just 1-15 that season.

Robinson was on his way to another fine season in 2021, racking up 767 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground over 14 games, but tore his Achilles late in the year. He has struggled to regain his form since the injury, and was traded to the New York Jets in the middle of last season.

The Jets brought Robinson in after rookie running back Breece Hall tore his ACL, but he was unable to establish himself as the team's lead back. He had just 85 rushing yards on 29 carries and one touchdown reception in four games for New York. Overall in 2022, Robinson finished with 425 rushing yards on 110 carries for three touchdowns, with 11 receptions for 51 yards and a pair of touchdown catches for the Jags and the Jets.

The Pats are likely banking on Robinson getting back to his usual form now that he's two years removed from his injury. He now joins a backfield led by do-it-all back Rhamondre Stevenson, second-year backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, veteran Ty Montgomery, and J.J. Taylor.