Patriots reportedly re-sign long snapper Joe Cardona to four-year deal

FOXBORO -- Matthew Slater isn't the only longtime veteran returning to the Patriots' special teams unit this offseason. New England has reportedly re-signed long-snapper Joe Cardona.

That news come courtesy of ... former Patriots cornerback turned NFL media extraordinaire Jason McCourty, who broke news of the signing Thursday night. ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss later added on to McCourty's scoop, reporting that it's a four-year pact between the Patriots and Cardona. The deal also includes a $1 million signing bonus, according to Reiss.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms to bring back LS Joe Cardona for his 9th season with the team. A leader in the locker room and 2nd longest tenured player behind Matthew Slater. — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 16, 2023

Cardona, 30, will be back for his ninth season with the Patriots in 2023, making him the second-longest tenured Patriots after fellow special teamer Matthew Slater. New England initially drafted Cardona in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of the Naval Academy.

Cardona had played in 127 straight games for New England before missing the final three games of the 2022 season with an ankle injury. Bringing him back maintains some stability on special teams, though we don't know whom he'll be snapping the ball to in 2023, as New England doesn't have a punter at the moment following last week's release of Jake Bailey.