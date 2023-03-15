Report: Patriots exploring possibilities of Jerry Jeudy, DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster
BOSTON -- The Patriots lost a key wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers this week, and they've yet to land a free agent to help fill the void left at the position. But that doesn't mean the work isn't going on behind the scenes.
The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that the Patriots have made calls to the Broncos and Cardinals to discuss potential trades for Jerry Jeudy (Denver) and DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona). Both receivers are considered to be available via trade this offseason.
Howe, however, noted that "the price point remains a key component."
NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported that the Patriots have "remained engaged" with free agents like Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Likewise, Giardi noted that "money will matter here."
The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan said the Patriots are focused on Smith-Schuster.
Obviously, free agents are hoping for the biggest possible contract, and teams looking to trade away receivers are searching for the largest possible return package. (Howe said the Broncos are looking for a first-round pick for Jeudy.) But as time goes on, it's possible that prices start to drop. It appears as though the Patriots will be looking to pounce when they do.
