Patriots trade Jonnu Smith to Falcons

BOSTON -- One of the Patriots' big-ticket free-agent signings of 2021 is heading out of New England.

The Patriots traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Falcons on Monday, just before the start of the free-agent legal tampering window, according to Ian Rapoport. The Patriots are receiving just a seventh-round pick in return, but receive the cap relief that comes with the shedding of Smith's salary.

It's for a 7th rounder, source said. Arthur Smith lands an old friend. https://t.co/p8Rm4VtoWM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Smith, 27, caught 27 passes for 245 yards and zero touchdowns last year. In 2021, he caught 28 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown. Smith had signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Patriots prior to the 2021 season, after spending the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

According to Over The Cap, the trade of Smith will clear $4.4 million in cap space for the Patriots, who will take on a dead cap hit charge of more than $12.8 million.