Patriots reportedly re-sign offensive lineman James Ferentz to one-year deal

FOXBORO -- NFL free agency kicks off next week, but the Patriots have already taken care of some business along the offensive line. New England reportedly signed lineman James Ferentz to a one-year deal on Thursday

Ferentz's contract includes a base salary of $1.165 million, according to ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss, who broke news of the deal Thursday morning.

Next season will be Ferentz's seventh in New England, after he initially joined the Patriots in 2017 and spent a season on the team's practice squad. Overall, the 33-year-old interior lineman has played in 39 games -- including nine starts between center and guard -- while bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster.

Ferentz appeared in 12 games for the Patriots last season, including three starts at center when starter David Andrews missed time with injuries. He'll continue to provide some depth along the offensive line for at least one more season.

The Patriots so far have signed three of the team's own free agents, with Ferentz joining special teamer Matthew Slater and offensive tackle Conor McDermott, both of whom re-signed with New England last month.

NFL free agency gets underway on Monday when the legal tampering period begins at noon. The new league year officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., which is when deals can be officially announced.