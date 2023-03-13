Patriots re-signing cornerback Jonathan Jones
BOSTON -- Cornerback Jonathan Jones was set to hit free agency for the first time of his career, but he said he wanted to stay in New England. It looks as though he'll be getting that wish.
Jones is expected to sign a two-year deal to stay with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
Multiple teams had been expected to pursue Jones in free agency.
Devin McCourty's retirement left a leadership void in the secondary and in the locker room that the Patriots likely believe Jones will be able to help fill.
The Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported that the two-year deal has a maximum value of $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed.
Jones, 29, played in 16 games last season, recording 11 pass defenses while intercepting four passes -- both of which were career highs. He also recorded 69 total tackles, the second-highest total of his career. In that career, he's played in 101 games, recording 11 interceptions and 44 pass defenses.
He's also played in eight playoff games, winning Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018.
