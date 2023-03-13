Patriots re-signing cornerback Jonathan Jones

Sports Final: Patriots have to explore all options at wide receiver

BOSTON -- Cornerback Jonathan Jones was set to hit free agency for the first time of his career, but he said he wanted to stay in New England. It looks as though he'll be getting that wish.

Jones is expected to sign a two-year deal to stay with the Patriots, Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Multiple teams had been expected to pursue Jones in free agency.

Sources: The #Patriots are expected to re-sign standout CB Jonathan Jones. He gets a 2-year deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Devin McCourty's retirement left a leadership void in the secondary and in the locker room that the Patriots likely believe Jones will be able to help fill.

I just spoke about him being a leader this morning on @UpAndAdamsShow Pats get a true leader back…LOVE IT https://t.co/BkMytg9ggU — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 13, 2023

The Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported that the two-year deal has a maximum value of $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed.

Source: Patriots CB Jonathan Jones got a 2-year, $20 million maximum deal with $13 million fully guaranteed.



Jones gets 2 years of roster security, and the Patriots get their best CB back at a decent rate. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 13, 2023

Jones, 29, played in 16 games last season, recording 11 pass defenses while intercepting four passes -- both of which were career highs. He also recorded 69 total tackles, the second-highest total of his career. In that career, he's played in 101 games, recording 11 interceptions and 44 pass defenses.

He's also played in eight playoff games, winning Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2016 and 2018.