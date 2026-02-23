Snowstorm live weather forecast updates as Boston area braces for up to 2 feet of snow, blizzard conditions
Massachusetts braces for two feet of snow, blizzard conditions
- More than two feet of snow could fall in parts of southeastern Massachusetts Monday, according to WBZ-TV meteorologists.
- This will be the second significant snowstorm in Boston this winter. More than 23 inches fell on January 25-26.
- That storm ended up in the top 10 in Boston history. This storm also has the potential to be historic.
- Power outages are a growing problem. Gusts could reach 70 miles per hour in southeastern Massachusetts.
Power outages hit 46,000 in Massachusetts
Just a few hours into the nor'easter in Massachusetts, power outages hit tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 46,000 customers had no electricity as of 5:45 a.m.
Wind gusts could reach 55-to-70 miles per hour or higher across southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands.
The heavy, wet snow is also expected to bring down trees and power lines across the state.
Latest Boston weather forecast as nor'easter arrrives
The nor'easter has arrived in Massachusetts and several inches of snow fell across the state before sunrise.
Here's the latest weather forecast for Monday from WBZ-TV meteorologist Jason Mikell.
Follow the nor'easter on CBS News Boston radar
More than two feet of snow could fall in southeastern Massachusetts in Monday's nor'easter.
The storm is hitting much of the East Coast with heavy snow and dangerous winds.
You can follow the track of the storm all day and night with WBZ-TV's live coverage on CBS News Boston and in our weather radar below.
Potentially historic snowstorm in Boston
The size and strength of this nor'easter means this could easily be a top ten all-time snowstorm for Boston, the second of this winter.
Up to two feet of snow is forecast in the city and more than two feet in southeastern Massachusetts.
This winter has been similar to the historic winter of 2014-15 in Boston.
In order to break the top 10 biggest snowstorm list for Boston, this storm would have to drop 21.4 inches of snow or more.
Hundreds of flights canceled at Logan Airport in Boston
There are hundreds of flight cancellations at Logan Airport in Boston Monday as a potentially historic nor'easter hit Massachusetts.
As of 4 a.m., there were 967 cancellations in and out of Boston, according to tracking site FlightAware.
More than a dozen flights were delayed.