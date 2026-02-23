Watch CBS News
Snowstorm live weather forecast updates as Boston area braces for up to 2 feet of snow, blizzard conditions

By
Mike Toole
Mike Toole,
Matt Schooley
Matt Schooley,
Neal Riley
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts braces for two feet of snow, blizzard conditions
 

Power outages hit 46,000 in Massachusetts

Just a few hours into the nor'easter in Massachusetts, power outages hit tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 46,000 customers had no electricity as of 5:45 a.m.  

Wind gusts could reach 55-to-70 miles per hour or higher across southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands.

The heavy, wet snow is also expected to bring down trees and power lines across the state.

poweroutage.jpg
Main Street in Bourne, Massachusetts was closed Feb. 23, 2026 after a flagpole fell onto power lines. Bourne Police
Latest Boston weather forecast as nor'easter arrrives

The nor'easter has arrived in Massachusetts and several inches of snow fell across the state before sunrise.

Here's the latest weather forecast for Monday from WBZ-TV meteorologist Jason Mikell.

Follow the nor'easter on CBS News Boston radar

More than two feet of snow could fall in southeastern Massachusetts in Monday's nor'easter.

The storm is hitting much of the East Coast with heavy snow and dangerous winds.

You can follow the track of the storm all day and night with WBZ-TV's live coverage on CBS News Boston and in our weather radar below.

WBZ
Potentially historic snowstorm in Boston

The size and strength of this nor'easter means this could easily be a top ten all-time snowstorm for Boston, the second of this winter.

Up to two feet of snow is forecast in the city and more than two feet in southeastern Massachusetts.

This winter has been similar to the historic winter of 2014-15 in Boston.

2015.png
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In order to break the top 10 biggest snowstorm list for Boston, this storm would have to drop 21.4 inches of snow or more.

history.png
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston
Hundreds of flights canceled at Logan Airport in Boston

There are hundreds of flight cancellations at Logan Airport in Boston Monday as a potentially historic nor'easter hit Massachusetts.

As of 4 a.m., there were 967 cancellations in and out of Boston, according to tracking site FlightAware.

More than a dozen flights were delayed.

22226-aaron-airport-impacts-pkg-630p.jpg
Flights canceled at Logan Airport in Boston. CBS Boston
