Logan Airport in Boston may not return to full flight schedule until Wednesday after blizzard

Flying into or out of Boston's Logan Airport in the next few days? The blizzard hitting Massachusetts is canceling hundreds of flights, throwing a major wrench into travel plans.

After passengers scrambed to get out of Boston on Sunday night, there were nearly 1,000 cancellations at the airport Monday, according to tracking site FlightAware. Interim Massport CEO Ed Freni told WBZ-TV that crews have been able to keep one runway open at the airport, but there's no demand for it because of all the cancellations.

With "tons of snow out there," Freni said the goal is to get two runways open for Tuesday. And it could be another day before things get back to normal at the airport.

"They will probably bring a slightly smaller schedule back together Tuesday morning as we ramp up to try to bring a full schedule by Wednesday," Freni said.

He said international flights leaving Boston should be back on schedule by Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it will take time for domestic service to get back on track.

"It's going to be slow. It's going to take time because it's impacting the New York area, some big hubs throughout the country, on the northeast especially," Freni said. "It will take time for the airlines to get their schedule back together."

Logan was seeing wind gusts of more than 60 mph Monday morning. Massport says flyers should check with their airlines on their flight status before coming to the airport.