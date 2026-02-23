"He's sinking": Plow truck falls into sinkhole as water main breaks in Winthrop during blizzard

A plow driver got stuck in a sinkhole in Winthrop, Massachusetts during the blizzard on Monday as the town dealt with water main breaks.

The truck was plowing snow on Marshall Street when the road gave way underneath at about 7:30 a.m.

"I was coming up the street and I heard a big pop. I look out and he's sinking," witness Scott Portrait said. "Both tires popped, the air brakes are gone. The whole truck's totaled."

Town employees worked for hours on a plan to tow the truck out of the sinkhole, and it was removed in the early afternoon.

The town said "multiple water main breaks" have been reported and residents were encouraged to limit their water usage as the service was temporarily shut down. It has since been restored.

About 24% of utility customers in Winthrop were without power on Monday. Some streets as well as basements were flooded, and firefighters were going door-to-door to help people get water out of their homes.

On Girdlestone Road, Lauren Foley shared video showing a plow truck driving through a flooded street. She also said people in the area were dealing with low water pressure and brown water.

Town Council President James Letterie declared a state of emergency in Winthrop on Monday, citing damage to the water main, flooding, downed trees and property damage.

"Similar to the previous storm, cleanup is expected to take multiple days, and potentially into next week," the town said in a statement.

Winthrop is a coastal town about 5 miles from downtown Boston.