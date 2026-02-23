Massachusetts issues travel ban for South Coast during blizzard amid reports of abandoned cars

Gov. Maura Healey has issued a travel ban for the South Coast of Massachusetts Monday, effective immediately, as the area has been hit hardest by a blizzard.

Healey signed an executive order banning non-essential motor vehicle travel in Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties, citing dangerous road conditions.

Speeds on the Mass Pike have also been reduced to 40 mph.

"This is a serious storm, and there are dangerous road conditions out there, especially on the South Coast. We have reports of abandoned and stuck cars on the roads, and tow trucks are having difficulty getting to them," Healey said in a statement. "While this travel ban is limited to the South Coast, we urge everyone across the state to stay off the roads for your safety and for the safety of plow drivers and emergency officials who are trying to do their jobs. Thank you to everyone who has stayed home and to those who are doing this hard work during extremely challenging conditions."

Healey declared a state of emergency on Sunday ahead of the storm and activated 200 members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

The governor said the travel ban will help support snow removal operations in the region. MassDOT is redeploying equipment to the South Coast to help clear snow.

Several groups of people are exempt from the travel ban, including emergency workers, patients traveling to receive urgent care, and those supporting operations to provide critical services.

The powerful storm knocked out power to more than 290,000 customers.