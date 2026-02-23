Where was the snowfall jackpot zone in Massachusetts? Some stats from the Blizzard of 2026

The Blizzard of 2026 was moving out to sea Monday night. What's left behind in its wake is a complete mess. One to three feet of snow with drifts twice as high.

Hundreds of thousands without power. Telephone poles snapped, wires were left hanging, trees and limbs down, cars left stranded.

Blizzard of 2026 stats

Just some of the remarkable stats:

This was the biggest snowstorm in the recorded history of Providence, Rhode Island with more than 37".

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

The city absolutely smashed the prior record set back in the Blizzard of '78.

Blizzard in Boston

The total in Boston as of Monday evening was up to 16.9".

This puts the city over 60" for the season, the first above average snowfall season in four years.

This is also the most snow Boston has received in a season since that insane winter of 2014-2015.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

It looks like it will fall just short of another top 10 snowstorm in Boston.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Worcester snow

This certainly wasn't one of Worcester's biggest storms, but the 16" from this nor'easter puts the city well over six feet for the winter season to date.

This is Worcester's snowiest winter season since 2016-2017 when they recorded 78.3".

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Snowfall jackpot zone

The snowfall "jackpot" was, as predicted, across southeastern Massachusetts.

An intense band of snow parked itself right over Plymouth and Bristol counties all day long.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Snowfall rates reached as high as 4-5" per hour at times in this area.

By late afternoon, several communities in this area received more than 30" of snow, including Westport which had 36".