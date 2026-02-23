Watch CBS News
Snow totals in Boston and across Massachusetts from February 23 nor'easter

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston.
Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Heavy, wet snow fell across the Boston area Monday as a nor'easter caused widespread power outages around Massachusetts.

About 5-to-6 inches  of snow have fallen in Boston so far, but there has been no official update yet from the National Weather Service measurement site at Logan Airport.

Here are the latest snow totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Millis 9.5 inches
New Bedford 9.0
Sturbridge 8.1
Hanover 8.0
Hopkinton 8.0
Falmouth 7.0
Acushnet 7.0
West Tisbury 7.0
Wayland 6.0
Middleboro 6.0
Plymouth 5.9
Northboro 5.8
Methuen 5.0
Springfield 5.0
Sturbridge 4.2
Worcester 4.0
Taunton 4.0
Andover 4.0 

