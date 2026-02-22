Boston declares snow emergency, cancels school ahead of potential blizzard

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu officially declared a snow emergency and parking ban starting Sunday afternoon with a potentially historic winter storm set to slam the city. Forecasts for Boston show the city could be facing 2 feet of snow and blizzard conditions.

When the parking ban goes into effect at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and vehicles parked on major roads and main arteries will be towed.

Boston storm could be "of historic proportions"

Wu also announced during a news conference that all Boston Public Schools and central offices will be closed on Monday. There will be no extracurricular activities, sports, or other programs Sunday night or Monday.

"Boston is looking to face down yet another winter storm this season and one that is looking like it will be of historic proportions," Wu said.

The National Weather Service issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Massachusetts and southern New England for the first time in four years. In addition to Boston, the warning includes the North and South Shores, Norfolk County, Plymouth County, Bristol County, Cape Cod, and Martha's Vineyard.

Wu said crews have been pretreating roads and there are 900 salt spreaders, plows and other pieces of equipment working throughout the city. Snow is being melded at the cities snow farms in order to create more capacity.

Mayor Wu asks people to stay off roads

The Boston mayor urged people to stay home during the storm.

"Please make plans to stay inside, stay warm, do not be on the roads. We're seeing that the rate of snowfall could be upwards of an inch, two inches an hour. That will be whiteout conditions," Wu said. "So we need everyone to just be inside, stay warm, stay safe and let the plows do their work. The fewer vehicles on the streets, the faster our crews can clear roads and respond to emergencies."

Curbside trash and recycling collection is canceled citywide on Monday. All neighborhoods will experience a one-day delay.

In the city, people will have 48 hours to use a space saver at the end of a snow emergency. When that time elapses, items must be removed form the street. Space savers are banned in the South End and Bay Village.

The city issued a reminder that property owners are required to fully clear snow from sidewalks and curb ramps abutting their property within three hours after the snowfall ends, or three hours after sunrise if the snow ends overnight.