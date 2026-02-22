Logan Airport cancellations and delays skyrocket with Boston in Blizzard Warning

Delays and cancellations climbed well into the hundreds Sunday at Logan Airport as a potentially historic nor'easter closed in New England.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, there were 174 total flight delays in and out of Boston and 395 cancellations, according to tracking site FlightAware.

Boston travelers scramble ahead of blizzard

At the airport, travelers' eyes were fixed on the flight status board, which was growing redder by the minute.

"We were actually planning leaving tomorrow at 7 in the morning, but then they canceled our flight," said Talithea Concepcion, who was in Massachusetts for a conference at Harvard University.

Like Concepcion, those visiting Boston were scrambling to adjust their return plans ahead of the storm, with some still not sorted out.

"We're currently on a standby list, but I'm 20 in line, so. And I rebooked until Tuesday, but I'm hoping to get on a flight today," said Concepcion, who is trying to fly back to school in South Carolina.

At baggage claim, some passengers described long journeys just to make it back to Boston before the snow.

"A couple of canceled flights, but happy to be here," Michael Santana said. "We ended up missing our flight last night due to the weather in the Caymen Islands. We fortunately lucked out and got a flight this morning, but we had two cancelled flights due to the weather."

Flights canceled at Logan Airport

With flights in New York also getting axed, Santana said he planned to finish the final leg of his journey by car, "hitting the road as soon as possible," back to his home in New York City, also under a Blizzard Warning.

Some New Englanders were jetting off to warmer weather, anxiously hoping to depart before conditions deteriorate.

"It says it's on time right now. I'm very nervous," said Christina Chamberlain, who's heading to Florida for family matters.

Though even if she's able to fly, she's not looking forward to what she expects to return to at her home in New Hampshire later this week.

"There's too much snow, there's a lot of snow," Chamberlain said with a laugh.