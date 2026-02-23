Watch CBS News
Power outages in Massachusetts leaving tens of thousands in the dark during nor'easter

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole

/ CBS Boston

Power outages hit tens of thousands of homes and businesses across Massachusetts as a nor'easter swept through Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), more than 46,000 customers had no electricity as of 5:45 a.m.

Hamilton, Essex, Wenham and Scituate were the hardest hit communities.

Wind is a major issue with this storm. Gusts could reach 55-to-70 miles per hour or higher across southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod and the Islands Monday. Gusts inland could hit 40-to-55 miles per hour.

The heavy, wet snow is expected to bring down trees and power lines across Massachusetts.

poweroutage.jpg
Main Street in Bourne, Massachusetts was closed Feb. 23, 2026 after a flagpole fell onto power lines. Bourne Police

If you see a power line down, do not go near it. Call 911 and report it.

