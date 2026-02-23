School closings in Massachusetts for Tuesday, February 24

Many school districts in Massachusetts announced that they will be closed on Tuesday for a second straight day as they continue to clean up from a massive blizzard that hammered much of the state.

The blizzard brought more than two feet of snow to some cities and towns. Several hundred thousand customers in Massachusetts also lost power.

All New Hampshire public schools are closed this week for winter break.

Take a look below for the latest full list of school closings and delays in the area.

The list displays all public schools in alphabetical order, followed by private schools and then colleges and universities.