The Arc of the South Shore to open new group home for adults with autism in Massachusetts

South Shore program to open new group home for adults with autism in Massachusetts

South Shore program to open new group home for adults with autism in Massachusetts

South Shore program to open new group home for adults with autism in Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH - Since 1951, The Arc of the South Shore has been on a mission to help people of all ages and disabilities in Massachusetts reach their fullest potential.

New group home for people with autism

"We have a unique platform for the future here and what I'm trying to do as CEO is meet unmet needs in the community, particularly the autism space. People aren't aware that 1 in 36 children are diagnosed with autism," CEO Abigail Parrilla said.

One of the issues at the forefront of their work is helping people with autism who are turning 22 and will drop out of the education system.

"When an adult child turns 22 in the system, the education system drops off... and parents are left to navigate. Now the state does a great job with the Turning 22 initiative through the Department of Development Services, but they need appropriate housing," Parrilla told WBZ-TV.

The Arc of the South Shore plans to meet the needs of people in search of appropriate housing by opening its own group home for people with autism who are turning 22.

"One of the things we've decided to do is look at that unmet need, partner with the Department of Developmental Disabilities, and create specifically Turning 22 autism group homes. In 18 months, we will have our first one," Parrilla said.

The Arc of the South Shore helps people living with autism. CBS Boston

"I love knowing that he is happy"

Relatives of people in the program could not be happier. Roseann and Frankie Mirisola have been a part of the Arc for years, and Roseann loves how her brother has grown during his time there.

"It's amazing. I love knowing that he is happy. To be surrounded by people who love him, who have his best interests at heart. They take a lot of care," Roseann said.

Parilla plans to continue to fight for people in her community.

"I joke, but it's the truth. I don't have bad days at work. I am honored to serve this amazing population. For me, every day is about the unique and beautifully abled individuals I serve," Parrilla said.