Why is kiteboarding big in Nahant, Massachusetts? The answer is blowin' in the wind.

NAHANT - At just over one square mile, Nahant is said to be the smallest town by land area in the state of Massachusetts. But, the beaches there have a unique advantage when it comes to kiteboarding.

Kiteboarding is a sport that uses the wind to pull a rider with a giant kite across the water.

Nahant's west-facing beaches

"We have one of the only west-facing beaches in the Boston area, which gives us access to any west winds in the summer," said Dylan Dobbyn, an instructor with Nahant Kiteboarding. "We have a lot of wind year-round, spring and fall are the absolute best."

Kiteboarders on Aug. 3, 2015 off of Long Beach in Nahant, Massachusetts. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

In Nahant, Doggie Beach is the meeting spot for many kiteboarders.

"It's a great spot for the locals, you get to know the crew, it's all the same people everyday and it's a really good community," Dobbyn told WBZ-TV.

If you're interested in kiteboarding, now is the best time to head to Nahant and try it out.

The golden month

"September particularly is our golden month because the water is still warm, the beaches are empty, the wind is excellent," Dobbyn said.

Plus, anyone can do it. Dobbyn has been teaching the sport for years. He told WBZ it takes anywhere from two-to-four lessons to really get the hang of it. The first time includes a safety briefing and then you learn how to direct the kite.

"You're constantly balancing the kite against the resistance in the water," Dobbyn said. "You really have to be dedicated to it, but if you have the dedication there is nothing better."

Lessons are offered all year and they're customized to each person's ability. Gear is included. For more information, visit their website.