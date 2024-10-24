Will the Patriots get tough after being called soft? What we're watching for in Week 8 vs. Jets

FOXBORO -- There are two ways for the Patriots to respond after being called "soft" by head coach Jerod Mayo. They can take his critique to heart and toughen up on the football field, or they can fold and suffer through 11 miserable weeks until the season comes to an end.

While most players likely didn't care to be called soft, many understood what Mayo was going for. The Patriots have indeed been playing soft since their overtime battle with the Seahawks in Week 2. It came to a head in London when the Jaguars ran all over them, and the Patriots couldn't generate anything on the ground themselves. Mix in a special teams breakdown, and it's hard to blame the head coach for lashing out after an embarrassing loss.

Starting his press conference by calling his team soft probably wasn't the best way for Mayo to go about things, but it highlights just how desperate things are in Foxboro. While snapping a six-game losing streak would be nice, the desperation isn't for a win. The Patriots are just desperate to just play a good, respectable game of football.

Will Mayo's comments light a fire under his players? We'll find out Sunday, when the New York Jets come to town. The Jets haven't won since their 24-3 victory over the Patriots in Week 3, and they've been a mess since that win. Robert Saleh lost his job, and the Jets haven't scored more than 20 points over that stretch.

Sounds like a good team to get tough against. And the Patriots should have a chance to do the very things they couldn't against the Jaguars that had their coach calling them soft. (Strong, strong emphasis on should.)

Here's everything we'll be watching for when the Patriots and the Jets square off on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Will the Pats' offense get tough in the run game?

Remember when Rhanondre Stevenson ran for 120 yards back in Week 1? The Patriots have rushed for 120 yards -- total -- over the last two weeks. Maye has been responsible for 56 of those yards, and was the team's leading rusher in each of those losses.

Running the ball takes toughness from not just the running back but the entire offensive line. Backs can try to bulldoze guys or dance their way around would-be tacklers all they want, but if the line isn't opening up holes and rushing lanes for them, they aren't going anywhere.

Stevenson hasn't hit the century mark since Week 1. He had just 18 yards on his seven attempts last week, averaging only 2.7 yards per carry. That just isn't going to cut it from a lead back.

How do the Patriots get their run game going? The line needs to win their assignments and push defenders around to open avenues for the backs, who have to hit those holes hard. That is otherwise known as tough football.

While the Patriots have had a terrible run game the last two weeks, the Jets have had an extremely suspect run defense over that stretch. Each of New York's last two opponents -- the Steelers and the Bills -- wracked up 149 yards on the ground against them. This could be a good get-right week for New England's rush attack, as long as the team's backs and offensive linemen toughen up.

Will the Pats' defense get tough against the run?

On the flip side, the Patriots will look to slow down a duo of New York running backs -- Breece Hall and Braelon Allen -- who ran for 109 yards against them in Week 3. Both can also eat well in the receiving game, but the Patriots really need to focus on keeping them in check on the ground.

The Texans gashed the New England D two weeks ago with three big runs. The Jaguars did it last weekend with a bunch of paper-cut runs that added up to 171 yards on the ground. If the Patriots let the Jets do either of those, they're in serious trouble on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers is at his best and most dangerous when the run game puts a defense on its heels. Hall and Allen rushed for just 42 yards on their 14 combined carries against Pittsburgh last week, and the Jets were shutout in the second half.

Injuries have not helped the Patriots in their quest to stop the run. Christian Barmore and Ja'Whaun Bentley had been major factors in past seasons, and neither are there to clog lanes this year. That puts more pressure on defensive linemen Deatrich Wise Jr. and Davon Godchaux, and linebacker Jahlani Tavai to step up both as leaders and run-stoppers. They haven't been answering that call.

If the Patriots stop the run on Sunday, good things should happen. If they don't stop the run, Mayo might have to pick a stronger and less G-rated word than "soft" to describe his defense.

Drake Maye, obviously

Really, the kid is all we have to look forward to on Sundays now. At least through two weeks as the starter, Maye has lived up to the hype.

He hasn't been perfect, but it's ridiculous to expect perfection from a 22-year-old rookie. What we want to see is progress, and Maye showed that last week. He didn't turn the ball over against the Jags, which was a nice step in the right direction after his three-turnover game against the Texans.

Now he's set to face the Jets again, this time for a full contest. Maye obviously looked a little too amped up when he checked in for the final drive of New England's Week 3 loss in New Jersey, but he also guided the team on its best offensive series.

That doesn't mean things will be easy against the Jets. Haasan Reddick will be part of their pass-rush for the first time this season on Sunday, and he's a beast when getting after the quarterback. New York's defense has also been pretty good throughout the season, allowing 292.4 yards per game (sixth in the NFL) and just 164.7 passing yards per game (second in the league).

Big plays will be hard to come by for Maye on Sunday, and he likely won't have a clean pocket for very long. Let's see how the rookie handles what the Jets throw at him in his third start.

Building up Kayshon Boutte

If the Patriots do have some big plays in the passing game, there's a good chance Kayshon Boutte will be involved. He's turning into a much-needed downfield threat for the Patriots, as we saw with his 40-yard reception against the Texans and his 33-yard catch last week in London. He's also been throwing some nice blocks to spring teammates.

Boutte had four receptions on five targets over the last two games, surpassing his four receptions from the previous four weeks. (He was inactive in Weeks 1 and 2.) Overall, he's caught eight of the 10 passes that have gone his way this season, which is the best catch-percentage among Pats receivers.

Maye clearly has confidence in Boutte, who said Wednesday that he demanded those deep balls go his way in the last two games.

"I feel like I shouldn't have to really ask," Boutte said in the locker room, clearly unhappy with his lack of looks so far.

Patriots receivers have had no issue airing some dirty laundry with the media this year, and Boutte is making it clear that he wants the ball to head his way even more. While discussing such matters with the media isn't the best way for a player to go, Alex Van Pelt should give Boutte the chance to become a true game-changer in the pass game.

DeMario Douglas has emerged in recent weeks, but if the Patriots want the offense to get going, they need to find a way to get another receiver (or two) more heavily involved. Based on what we've seen in spurts, Boutte could -- and should -- be that guy.

