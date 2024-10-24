Arson fire at Catholic church in Franklin, Massachusetts leads to $5,000 reward offer

Franklin church closed after fire damages the interior, cause under investigation

FRANKLIN - A fire at a Catholic church in Franklin is a case of arson, the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal said Thursday. They're now looking for help from the public with a reward.

No one was hurt when flames broke out in St. Mary's Church around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, but there was extensive damage from the smoke.

Church fire intentionally set

In a statement Thursday, the Fire Marshal's office said the fire was intentionally set, "Based on an examination of the scene, witness interviews, and other evidence gathered throughout last night and this morning."

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

"We're asking anyone with information on this fire to share it with investigators," State Fire Marshal Jon Davine said. "Call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they wish."

"Hard to look at"

"I took a quick look and there is quite a bit of smoke and water in there," parishioner Dan Lyons told WBZ-TV Thursday. He's one of 4,000 people who belong to the parish, which has been in Franklin for nearly 150 years.

"I was baptized here, so I'm 78, so I've been going there for that long. It's hard to look at, yes it is, it really is," said Lyons.

"We were here last night really trying to remove as much of the smoke odor as possible," said Steven Gilmore, the owner of Service Master Recovery Management. He's been assessing the damage.

"By the time the scaffolding goes in, the entire church has to be cleaned, they're looking at a good month before they can get back in. So it's a pretty sad situation," Gilmore told WBZ.

The parish is now rescheduling baptisms, funerals and meetings and they hope to have Mass in some type of capacity this weekend. They're asking parishioners to check their website for updates.

"Houses of worship play a vital role in every community, and our hearts go out to everyone who made St. Mary's a part of their lives," Franklin Fire Chief James Chief McLaughlin said in a statement.