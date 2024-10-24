Boston Common criminal activity prompts city councilor to call for public safety hearing

BOSTON - A Boston city councilor is calling for more resources to be put into the Common area, following increasing reports of drug use and criminal activity.

Drug use and violence

It's an area teeming with history, but even a tour guide dressed as a patriot who prefers not to be identified, said he moves his tours through the Common pretty quickly.

"I try to get out of the Common within 10 minutes not to deal with that, it's unfortunately the only thing I can do for now. Luckily there's enough to talk about in Boston for revolution," he said.

It hasn't gone unnoticed by those who travel through the popular park.

"Certainly, the drug use and it's pretty uncomfortable sometimes," said Nicole Pedraca, who's visiting from Puerto Rico.

"You have to be watchful where you are and watch your surroundings and be sensible about it," said Darlene Ballbach, visiting with a friend from Cape Cod. "I would probably come down here certain times of the day."

People avoiding area

It's the kind of responses City Councilor Ed Flynn said he's constantly receiving as he plans to schedule a hearing on the public safety issues. Boston Police said they've increased patrols at least 25% in the last several months, but Flynn insists people, including tourists, are avoiding the area.

"There's drug trafficking and drug use on Tremont Street, and a lot of people are not even walking down Tremont Street because of the constant drug use," said Flynn.

Kiosk worker Gerry Mayo sees it, but also thinks police have had an effective presence, though could do more than just patrols.

"If they put a little police kiosk down here, that's what they need, it would solve a lot of problems," said Mayo.

Businesses hurting

Some say it's having a financial impact, like kiosk worker Bill Peruse.

"Instead of making over $1,000, we're barely making like $100 a day," said Peruse. He said people are not just wary of the area, but issues like lighting are also making them nervous. "A lot of tourists, they won't come in between the buildings at night because it's dark."

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city is committed to ensuring the safety of the area.

"Everywhere across the city Police Commissioner [Michael] Cox and police are in close communication with neighborhood groups and following statistics of what's happening," said Wu.