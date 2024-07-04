"Everything is an experiment" at this lavender farm in central Massachusetts

Farm in Massachusetts grows fields of lavender used in local products

HOLDEN - Holden, Massachusetts is a small town in Worcester County that's becoming known for lavender.

The Farm at SummitWynds

The 32 sloping acres at The Farm at SummitWynds is perfect for growing the flower normally associated with the Mediterranean.

It's a tight-knit, small family operation led by owner Amy Parker. It is astounding how much they do with a single plant and with so few people to do the work.

Lavender at The Farm at SummitWynds in Holden, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"We sell it to Seven Saws Brewing Company in Holden. They make a beer with it. We now sell it to Hardwick Winery who makes a wine with it. Golden Girls Granola makes granola with it," Parker told WBZ-TV.

They also have lavender ice cream served in a lavender cone at the farm.

Horse farm to lavender farm

Even more remarkable about all this is the backstory. Summitwynds used to be a horse farm. In 2017, Parker's late husband Dick was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. She used lavender oil for its holistic, medicinal qualities to ease his pain.

"I looked into it and saw what it took to make it, which is a lot, but thought, 'Wow, what does it take to grow lavender?" she thought.

She planted a crop, and before long, became an expert. Dick passed away but the lavender and his memory live on. Parker is surrounded by the beautiful fields, but there's just one problem with having so much around.

"I don't smell it anymore" she said with a laugh.

Parker also rents an event space for weddings and photography. She has a keen eye for detail, installing a giant swing and clawfoot tub in the lavender field for photo shoots.

Lavender at The Farm at SummitWynds in Holden, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Parker said a key to the success of the enterprise is having an adventurous spirit and not being afraid to fail.

"We say everything is an experiment around here," she told WBZ. For more information, visit their website.