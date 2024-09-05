Dungeon Rock in Lynn, Massachusetts started with a pirate ghost and a treasure hunt

How a ghost may have helped create Dungeon Rock in Lynn, Massachusetts

How a ghost may have helped create Dungeon Rock in Lynn, Massachusetts

How a ghost may have helped create Dungeon Rock in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN - A city park in Lynn, Massachusetts has a story dating back centuries that includes a pirate ghost and a hunt for some possibly buried treasure.

A pirate and buried treasure

In the 1800s, Lynn became a center for spiritualism, which led one family to build their home on the grounds on what's become known as Dungeon Rock.

"What we call Dungeon Rock or the cave is actually more of a mine or a tunnel dug by the two guys," said Dan Small, the head ranger of Lynn Woods. "It was Hiram and Edward Marble, the father and son team, trying to find the treasure."

Hiram Marble was a spiritualist and he bought the property in hopes of finding just that, led by the spirit of a pirate ghost.

Outside Dungeon Rock in Lynn, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"It was a guy named Tom Veal, he was a trouble maker, he was a pirate, sort of," said Small.

It all started in the 1600s. The story goes that the pirate, Tom Veal, came from the Saugus River through the Lynn Woods to hide his loot in a cave when an earthquake caused the rock around him to collapse.

"Historically, there was an earthquake at the right time," said Small. That year was 1658. "All that happened here began with a seance, where the ghost of this pirate, Tom Veal, came to the seance and told some folks there that if you go to Dungeon Rock, I'll help you find the treasure."

Following the ghost's advice

When the Marbles began excavating the property centuries later, they mined based on the spirit's advice. The outside of the rock looks like a skull and legend has it that gave the Marbles the reassurance they needed that they were at the right starting point.

"They dug this up using big metal chisels and a hammer," said Small.

The father and son duo excavated the cave for over a decade. Visitors who venture inside can see the sharp directional turns the pair took based on the ghost telling them which way to go.

Inside Dungeon Rock in Lynn, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Cave now part of city park

The Marbles died without ever finding the treasure inside. Now visitors come to see their work and maybe event hunt for the treasure themselves. Whether you dare to go inside or want to admire it from the outside, you can stand where a whole lot of history has happened. A true hidden gem, with maybe even some real gems buried deep down below.

"Hiram Marble, the father, actually said publicly that when he found the treasure, he'd take the money and he was going to buy all this land and make a park for Lynn, which he didn't get," said Small.

In 1881, the city purchased the land and turned it into a city park. The cave and the tunnel the Marbles dug is now open to visitors a few hours a day from Tuesday through Saturday. Visitors can find it by going to the Pennybrook Road entrance and following the signs.