Snow flurries fall around North Texas as extreme cold warning continues

A very cold Wednesday is ahead for North Texas, with several weather alerts in effect. CBS News Texas meteorologists have issued First Alert Weather Days for today and Thursday.

An extreme cold warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. It includes all of North Texas.

Wind chills on Wednesday could drop "feels-like" temperatures to -12 degrees in some parts of North Texas. Winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Just after 4 a.m., the "feels-like" temperature at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell to zero degrees. The coldest weather reported was in Bonham, with "feels-like" temperatures at -9 degrees.

First Alert Weather Days remain in effect today and Thursday due to the extreme cold warning and dangerous wind chills.

"Feels-like" temperatures in North Texas at 4 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2025. CBS News Texas

Temperatures will only warm up to the teens and low 20s. Dress up in layers on Wednesday, limit time spent outdoors and protect exposed skin.

Between 5 a.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures across North Texas dropped nearly 40 degrees.

The dangerous cold weather continues on Thursday, with temperatures in the teens but feeling like single digits.

Record low temperatures are possible Thursday morning with a forecast low of 14 degrees. The record low temperature on that date is 19 degrees, set back in 1939. But Texas will be Texas and temperatures will be back into the 70s for highs starting next week.

Snow falling in Fort Worth, western parts of North Texas

At around 3 a.m., snow flurries were seen falling in West Fort Worth, Wise County, Johnson County and parts of Parker County. Snow accumulated on grass, but isn't expected to cause any problems on the roads.

Snow accumulates on I-30 in Fort Worth on Feb. 19, 2025. CBS News Texas

Dallas was dry for the most part, but CBS News Texas crews reported seeing large snow flakes in far North Dallas.

The snow falling across North Texas is dry snow, so it won't stick on the roads.

What is lake effect snow?

Some of the snow is called lake effect snow, which happens when cold air moves over warm water, picking up the moisture and developing into snow.

The CBS News Texas First Alert Radar showed a band of snow developing over Lake Lewisville, dropping southeast. There were also bands of snow over Benbrook Lake and Grapevine Lake.