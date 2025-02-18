What is brine? How this de-icing solution can damage your car

North Texas is in the middle of winter, which means area roads are being treated with brine.

Texas Department of Public Safety crews were seen hitting the roads Sunday to treat major roads and highways across Tarrant and Dallas counties with a brine solution ahead of the forecast arctic blast.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that will go into effect for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and continues until midnight Wednesday.

An extreme cold warning will also go into effect starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until 9 a.m. Thursday. The threat for ice is possible overnight Tuesday with patchy freezing rain which will create slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Anything that's wet will freeze.

What is brine?

Brine is a solution of salt mixed in water, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Brine solutions can range from about 3.5% salt content, which is the typical concentration of seawater, up to about 26% which is a typical saturated solution.

Some areas also use magnesium chloride or calcium chloride in their brine to make it more effective at lower temperatures.

TxDOT said it uses brine on a wider scale due to the cost and ease of use. Storage is also easier since brine does not have to be re-circulated when stored for long periods.

How brine can damage your car

The solution could lead to rusty vehicles. AAA Texas advised drivers to wash and wax vehicles to avoid rust damage.

AAA also said to frequently wash vehicles during the winter months, and to pay particular attention to the undercarriage. Doing so will loosen, dissolve and neutralize brine.

It's best to use a high-quality car wash solution, not a household dish detergent that will strip wax from the vehicle, AAA said.