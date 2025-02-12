Watch CBS News
Local News

Warming shelters open across North Texas

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS — A cold front will move into North Texas overnight, dropping temperatures into the 20s with wind chills in the teen, prompting warming shelters in the area to open their doors.

Warming shelters in the DFW metroplex include:  

Tarrant County

  • Arlington Corps Community Center
  • Salvation Army - Arlington
  • The Mabee Social Service Center   

Dallas County

  • Our Calling/Austin Street Center - 2929 Hickory St.
  • Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
  • Garland Corps Community Center
  • Carr P. Collins Social Service Center

Denton County

  • Denton Corps Community Center
  • Lewisville Corps Community Center

Collin County

  • East Plano Islamic Center
  • First McKinney Baptist Church
  • EPIC - Plano
S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.