Warming shelters open across North Texas
NORTH TEXAS — A cold front will move into North Texas overnight, dropping temperatures into the 20s with wind chills in the teen, prompting warming shelters in the area to open their doors.
Warming shelters in the DFW metroplex include:
Tarrant County
- Arlington Corps Community Center
- Salvation Army - Arlington
- The Mabee Social Service Center
Dallas County
- Our Calling/Austin Street Center - 2929 Hickory St.
- Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
- Garland Corps Community Center
- Carr P. Collins Social Service Center
Denton County
- Denton Corps Community Center
- Lewisville Corps Community Center
Collin County
- East Plano Islamic Center
- First McKinney Baptist Church
- EPIC - Plano