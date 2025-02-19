What is frostbite? Here are the warning signs as dangerous cold hits North Texas

Even though it will be dangerously cold across North Texas the next couple of days, many people will still need to go outside.

According to doctors, that brings up something some Texans aren't used to – exposing skin to the potential for frostbite.

Frostbite can happen relatively quickly – it takes only 30 minutes to set in.

That stinging pain felt in the skin, like pins and needles, is actually a warning sign for frostbite, according to doctors.

"Frostbite is almost like a burn to the skin, not from heat but from cold, so it's when you get damage to your skin from extreme coldness," said Dr. Jay Herd, the chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White All Saints in Fort Worth. "Usually paired with wind, it actually damages the skin and the underlying tissue."

If going outside is necessary the next few days, layers will be key. Dress warm and cover up as much skin as possible. Also be aware for a change in skin color, to either white or red.

An extreme cold warning is in effect across North Texas until 9 a.m. Thursday. Wind chills on Wednesday could drop "feels-like" temperatures to -12 degrees and winds could gust up to 30 mph.

"The minute you start to feel those initial things, you really need to think about getting back inside, or covering up, preferably getting back inside," Herd continued. "Preferably stay out of the cold unless you need to be out but if you need to be out... layer and cover your extremities well."

If you're someone who's hands and feet get cold, doctors actually say two pairs of thinner socks provide better insulation than a single pair of thicker socks. Woven fabrics like wool, silk and cashmere hold more heat for a base layer.