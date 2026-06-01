North Texas FIFA World Cup organizers, safety leaders discuss security preparations ahead of matches

Safety and security continue to remain top of mind as matches for the FIFA World Cup in North Texas approach.

Members of the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee hosted a news conference Monday morning to provide an overview of safety planning efforts. Those efforts, the committee said in an announcement, include local law enforcement agencies, fire and emergency services and federal agency partners.

Monica Paul, the president of the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee, opened up the 9 a.m. news conference, hosted at the Dallas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office on West Mockingbird Lane. She will be joined by other public safety and first response leaders, including Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

Other leaders who were present included the following:

Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins

Rick Burkhead, chief safety and security officer with the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones

Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief Justin Ball

Arlington Fire Chief Bret Stidham

Dominique Arrtis, Dallas Chief of Public Safety

Christina Foley, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge for the Dallas District

Joe Rothrock, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office

Preparing for kickoff

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will see avid soccer fans from across the country and around the world pour in for several matches. North Texas will host the most matches, with nine total on the slate at AT&T Stadium. Four of those matches will be knock-out stage games, including one of the semifinals.

Ahead of the matches, planning for security and safety has been top of mind. The Irving Police Department shared concerns with CBS News Texas last year and asked the city council to consider up to $5.9 million in overtime for officers based on team selection at the time. Beyond the cup, other things happening at the same time include the Fourth of July holiday, golf tournaments, hotel-sponsored fan events, and non-sponsored events in addition to the potential for crime to happen. Irving Police also noted there would be parties at bars, restaurants and homes, and that short-term rentals would also be tapped into for visitors.

All of that, the department said, will happen as Irving officers still have to maintain daily life for the city as well.

In October, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it would provide $875 million for FIFA World Cup securit $625 million is earmarked for the 11 cities hosting matches, with the money to be used for security preparations, training, staff background checks and boosting the number of first responders at venues and hotels.

Meanwhile, the remaining $250 million of that $875 million total will be used for anti-drone technology both for the World Cup and for America 250 national events.

In November, Dallas city leaders discussed how they're coordinating with public safety leaders to prepare for the fans. This included the creation of an incident management team that will monitor and support city services throughout the event.

In March, Dallas Police shared more about their plans for safety. The Dallas Host Committee was awarded $51 million in security funding from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), with $22 million going to DPD.

Chief Comeaux said at the time that the department planned to spend the majority of the money on salaries and overtime for the officers who will be securing some of the events surrounding the World Cup. The department has also allocated $1.3 million for new equipment like surveillance cameras, portable anti-ramming barricades and additional vehicles to use during the tournament.

Comeaux also noted that a separate $10 million grant is set to be used for technology aimed at lessening the threat posed by drones. Last year, an expert in the security industry told CBS News Texas that drones pose a significant security threat and could "wreak havoc" on World Cup events.

What fans can expect

Despite the actual games being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the World Cup will have a huge presence in Dallas proper. The International Broadcast Center will be based in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown, bringing 3,500 media members and staff from around the world.

Fair Park will host the FIFA Fan Fest, which will be open on the 34 match days of the tournament from June 11 through July 19. In addition to food, entertainment and activities, the fan fest will be a giant watch party for the matches themselves, expected to draw 1.5 million people over the course of the tournament.