Here's who's playing in Arlington for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches

Some of soccer's biggest stars will take the pitch at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for next summer's FIFA World Cup.

FIFA made the announcement Saturday, following Friday's draw, which determined the matchups for the group stage.

AT&T Stadium, which will be known as Dallas Stadium during the tournament, will host five group stage matches: Two for Group F, two for Group J and one for Group L. The first of the five matches in Arlington will take place on Sunday, June 14.

The scheduled matches are:

Group F – Netherlands vs. Japan on Sunday, June 14

Group L – England vs. Croatia on Wednesday, June 17

Group J – Argentina vs. Austria on Monday, June 22

Group F – Japan vs. the winner of UKR/SWE/POL/ALB on Thursday, June 25

Group J – Jordan vs. Argentina on Saturday, June 27

In addition to the five group stage matches, AT&T Stadium is also hosting four matches in the knockout stage:

Round of 32 on Tuesday, June 30

Round of 32 on Friday, July 3

Round of 16 on Monday, July 6

Semifinal on Tuesday, July 14

For fans interested in attending the matches, another chance at purchasing tickets will be on Dec. 11, according to FIFA. Fans will be able to submit ticket requests for specific matches, which will be awarded by random draw.