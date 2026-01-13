North Texas prepares for major World Cup operations

North Texas FIFA World Cup organizers say this week will bring the first visible signs of activity.

"Tomorrow is a very big day for us," organizer Monica Paul said. "The move-in for the International Broadcast Center for the World Cup begins. So, they will start moving in a lot of trucks, a lot of building out will take place."

"I feel like we're ready for this," organizer Dan Hunt said. "I mean, this city has been built for this."

Thousands of media arriving soon

Organizers say that by mid-May, 3,500 broadcasters, media, and staff are expected to arrive at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Transportation planning will involve coordination across multiple cities and agencies, as millions of fans are expected to move across the region once the tournament begins.

"A large stakeholder group has been taking shape to put this transportation plan together," Paul said. "Our last mobility plan is due to FIFA at the end of March."

Security effort spans all levels

Safety and security will involve local, state, and federal partners.

"We are working with the White House Task Force for the World Cup," Paul said. "It was set up specifically to be our federal government liaison with the host cities to address any concerns."

Organizers say they want to ensure international visitors feel welcome.

Fan festival to anchor celebrations

For fans without tickets, Fair Park will host the FIFA Fan Festival, a large-scale viewing and entertainment experience during the tournament. The full schedule is expected to be released next month.

"With the good fortune we have here, Dallas Stadium will have nine matches which is over 700,000 tickets," Hunt said. "Fan fest down in Fair Park should do double that. Almost 1.5 million visitors."

"What I'm excited about is our Fan Fest is estimated to be free to the public and that excites me because everyone who does not have a ticket can also benefit from the energy of celebrating the World Cup," organizer Nina Vaca said.

Long‑term goals beyond the tournament

With a projected $2.1 billion economic impact, organizers say the broader goal is to grow the game of soccer in North Texas long after the final match.