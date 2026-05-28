FIFA reveals concert lineup for 2026 World Cup Dallas fan festival at Fair Park

The organizing committee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North Texas revealed the musical lineup scheduled for the fan festival at Fair Park this summer.

The concert series will have three concerts starting on June 28, one month away.

Latin Legacy Tour with MC Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob and special guest Concrete

"The group will deliver a night of nostalgia, energy and fan-favorite hits featuring MC Magic's romantic ballads, Baby Bash's party anthems and Lil Rob's iconic Chicano rap."

June 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Turnpike Troubadours

"Pioneers of the Red Dirt music scene and one of America's most beloved bands, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their renowned career with more than 2.2 billion streams globally."

July 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Major Lazer

"Known for their genre-defining sound and high-energy performances, Major Lazer has released four acclaimed studio albums and performed on some of the world's biggest stages, most recently headlining the closing ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Verona, Italy."

July 9 at 8:30 p.m.

All of the concerts will take place at the Dos Equis Pavilion, which will be referred to as the Fair Park Pavilion during the World Cup due to FIFA rules. While the fan festival will be free, the three concerts will be ticketed, with prices starting at $26. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, May 29.

Also on Thursday, the organizing committee announced that the annual Fair Park Fourth fireworks show will take place on July 3, after the final match of the day ends.

The Dallas FIFA Fan Festival is open on match days from June 11 to July 19. Hours vary each day, and are subject to change. The latest schedule is available here.