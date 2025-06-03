Two rounds of strong to severe storms to hit North Texas, with threat of large hail and damaging winds

Rounds of severe storms on the way to North Texas

Happy Tuesday!

It's First Alert Weather Day as the team tracks the potential for two rounds of strong to severe storms.

The first round develops ahead of a dryline with isolated storms in the Northwest areas starting around 3 p.m. and moving into the Metroplex closer to 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The hail threat will be highest with these initial discrete cells, but not everyone will be impacted by the first round.

While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero.

The severity and coverage of the first round of storms will impact the second round.

Right now, the second round is expected to arrive late Tuesday night ahead of a cold front with mainly a damaging wind threat, but some hail is also possible.

This round will be more widespread and impact most of North Texas.

The most likely window in the Metroplex is around 9 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Localized flooding is also a concern, especially in areas that received heavy rain over the weekend.

Storms will weaken as they move east towards daybreak on Wednesday.

The front stalls east of I-35 and will continue scattered shower chances during the day from DFW east.

These are not expected to be severe.

Before the storms on Tuesday night, it will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s, but it will feel like the 90s due to the humidity.

Wednesday will be a cooler day behind the front with highs in the lower 80s.

The First Alert Weather Team will be watching for a complex of storms to ride along the Red River early Thursday morning, then clearing out for a warm afternoon.

Friday is our next break in the storms before they return over the weekend.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team on-air and on stream for the latest updates.