Watch CBS News
live updates

Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Dawn Richard expected back on the stand

By
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.
Read Full Bio
Alice Gainer,
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

  • link copied
Sean "Diddy" Combs trial set to resume for Week 2 00:31

What happened in the Diddy trial so far
 

Attorneys, judge discussing testimony

Prior to testimony resuming, the judge and attorneys went over some testimony and discussed some other issues. 

The judge also mentioned they were waiting on a juror. 

By Alice Gainer
 

Other celebrity names in the Diddy trial

Prospective jurors were asked if they were familiar with a list of some 190 celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West and Mike Myers, though it wasn't clear how those people were related to the trial, if at all. 

Ventura testified about dating Jordan, as well as Kid Cudi. 

She said she didn't tell Combs about her relationship with Kid Cudi, but he found out after going through her phone. 

She testified Combs lunged at her with a wine bottle opener, and later threatened to blow up Kid Cudi's car. She said she ended things with Kid Cui so no one would get hurt, and the three of them had a meeting to talk things through. 

Ventura also testified about Combs' rivalry with Suge Knight, saying one night Combs learned Suge Knight was nearby, and he allegedly grabbed a gun and left with his security. She also spoke about going to a party at Prince's house but running out because Combs was there. 

By Renee Anderson
 

Dawn Richard's testimony

Singer Dawn Richard, of the group Danity Kane, testified Friday. 

She told the court she was at Combs' home in Los Angeles to record some music when she witnessed him attack Ventura. 

Courtroom sketch of Dawn Richard
Dawn Richard testified she saw Sean "Diddy" Combs attack Cassie Ventura in his kitchen when she was cooking breakfast for him.  Christine Cornell

Ventura was cooking breakfast when Combs allegedly came downstairs saying "where the f***" were his eggs. 

Richard testified she saw Combs grab the skillet and move to hit Ventura with it. Ventura fell to the ground, curled into the fetal position, and then Combs "started to punch and kick her," Richard said on the stand. "I had never seen anything like that before."

The following day, Combs invited Richard and others back to his recording studio and explained to her that what happened with Ventura in the kitchen the day before was "what people in relationships do," Richard testified. 

Combs then gave them flowers, she said.

By Jesse Zanger
 

Who else is expected to take the stand?

In addition to Ventura, three other accusers are expected to testify. They have not been named publicly and will be using pseudonyms. 

Jurors are expected to hear from one woman who the defense said had a three-year relationship with Combs that also turned jealous and violent, as well as former employees and an assistant. 

Combs has denied all of the allegations through his lawyers, who described the women as "former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships."

Since 2023, dozens of women and men have filed lawsuits against Combs alleging sexual and physical abuse. However, the majority of those allegations are not part of the criminal case. 

By Renee Anderson
 

Recap of Cassie Ventura's testimony

Ventura concluded her testimony Friday after four days on the stand, during which she gave explicit details about her relationship with Combs, including "freak offs" and an alleged rape in 2018

Here is a recap of what she was asked on her final day of cross examination

By Mark Prussin
 

Can I watch the Diddy trial?

There is no livestream of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, because cameras are not allowed inside federal courtrooms.

However, sketch artists are allowed.

Courtroom sketch of a Homeland Security agent
A special agent with Homeland Security investigations described what she photographed during a search of a Manhattan hotel when Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in 2024. Christine Cornell

CBS News New York's Alice Gainer is covering the trial and will provide live updates on today's testimony. 

Click here to see Friday's liveblog.

By Mark Prussin
 

High-profile lawyers on both sides

The team prosecuting Combs is made up of eight assistant U.S. attorneys, seven of them women. They include Maurene Ryan Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey

She was one of the prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of conspiring Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and sexually abuse teenage girls

Combs' defense team is led by New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who along with his wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo is also defending Luigi Mangione in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Also on the seven-person defense team is Atlanta attorney Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in a trial that lasted nearly two years before the rapper pleaded guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.

By Renee Anderson
Alice Gainer

Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.