Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Dawn Richard expected back on the stand
What happened in the Diddy trial so far
- Cassie Ventura completed her testimony after four days on the stand. During cross examination Friday, Combs' defense team challenged the credibility of her rape accusation. Earlier in the week, she described "freak offs" in graphic detail.
- In addition to Ventura, prosecutors have called a security guard who responded to the 2016 Los Angeles hotel incident involving Combs and Ventura, a man who testified he was paid to have sex with Ventura with Combs present, a special agent who photographed the scene of Combs' 2024 arrest, and Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard, so far.
- Richard, who was on the stand when court ended Friday, testified she saw Combs attack Ventura in his kitchen.
- Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion (two counts), and transportation for purposes of prostitution (two counts).
Attorneys, judge discussing testimony
Prior to testimony resuming, the judge and attorneys went over some testimony and discussed some other issues.
The judge also mentioned they were waiting on a juror.
Other celebrity names in the Diddy trial
Prospective jurors were asked if they were familiar with a list of some 190 celebrities, including Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West and Mike Myers, though it wasn't clear how those people were related to the trial, if at all.
Ventura testified about dating Jordan, as well as Kid Cudi.
She said she didn't tell Combs about her relationship with Kid Cudi, but he found out after going through her phone.
She testified Combs lunged at her with a wine bottle opener, and later threatened to blow up Kid Cudi's car. She said she ended things with Kid Cui so no one would get hurt, and the three of them had a meeting to talk things through.
Ventura also testified about Combs' rivalry with Suge Knight, saying one night Combs learned Suge Knight was nearby, and he allegedly grabbed a gun and left with his security. She also spoke about going to a party at Prince's house but running out because Combs was there.
Dawn Richard's testimony
Singer Dawn Richard, of the group Danity Kane, testified Friday.
She told the court she was at Combs' home in Los Angeles to record some music when she witnessed him attack Ventura.
Ventura was cooking breakfast when Combs allegedly came downstairs saying "where the f***" were his eggs.
Richard testified she saw Combs grab the skillet and move to hit Ventura with it. Ventura fell to the ground, curled into the fetal position, and then Combs "started to punch and kick her," Richard said on the stand. "I had never seen anything like that before."
The following day, Combs invited Richard and others back to his recording studio and explained to her that what happened with Ventura in the kitchen the day before was "what people in relationships do," Richard testified.
Combs then gave them flowers, she said.
Who else is expected to take the stand?
In addition to Ventura, three other accusers are expected to testify. They have not been named publicly and will be using pseudonyms.
Jurors are expected to hear from one woman who the defense said had a three-year relationship with Combs that also turned jealous and violent, as well as former employees and an assistant.
Combs has denied all of the allegations through his lawyers, who described the women as "former long-term girlfriends, who were involved in consensual relationships."
Since 2023, dozens of women and men have filed lawsuits against Combs alleging sexual and physical abuse. However, the majority of those allegations are not part of the criminal case.
Recap of Cassie Ventura's testimony
Ventura concluded her testimony Friday after four days on the stand, during which she gave explicit details about her relationship with Combs, including "freak offs" and an alleged rape in 2018.
Here is a recap of what she was asked on her final day of cross examination:
Can I watch the Diddy trial?
There is no livestream of the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, because cameras are not allowed inside federal courtrooms.
However, sketch artists are allowed.
CBS News New York's Alice Gainer is covering the trial and will provide live updates on today's testimony.
High-profile lawyers on both sides
The team prosecuting Combs is made up of eight assistant U.S. attorneys, seven of them women. They include Maurene Ryan Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey.
She was one of the prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of conspiring Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and sexually abuse teenage girls.
Combs' defense team is led by New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who along with his wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo is also defending Luigi Mangione in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Also on the seven-person defense team is Atlanta attorney Brian Steel, who represented Young Thug in a trial that lasted nearly two years before the rapper pleaded guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.