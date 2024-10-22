Wesley Hunt has met with White House aides about Texas Senate primary
Sources tell the AP that the Houston-area Republican met with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and political director James Blair.
Longtime GOP Consultant Vinny Minchillo said there is no need for the president to pick sides this early.
Analysts have said the candidates must raise a lot of money to get their message out in this large state.
The attorney general announced his campaign Tuesday night on Laura Ingraham's show on Fox News Channel.
Paxton announced that he was entering the race after months of speculation.
This could be the biggest GOP political battle since 2010 when Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison challenged Governor Rick Perry.
With the potential for Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging him in the Republican primary, his campaign video emphasized his support for President Trump.
They say he was sent to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, despite being a Venezuelan asylum seeker with no criminal history.
This year's event features more than 50 food vendors, which is about 25% of all restaurants in Addison.
Homeowners who live in the area say their fight is far from over.
The 15-year-old standout is among the highest-ranked base stealers in the country as a sophomore.
Sunday and Monday will be quiet, but potentially severe storms are being tracked for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The last time the Cowboys had the 12th pick in the NFL Draft, things turned out pretty well.
In exchange for tax breaks, nonprofit hospitals are supposed to help patients who can't afford their bills.
The CBS News Texas I-Team first discovered what's now known as a "traveling HFC" in 2023.
Marine veteran James Carey's life changed forever 15 years ago when a training exercise at Camp Pendleton left him with a traumatic brain injury.
Misinformation has spread on social media following the Frisco high school stabbing, fueling false narratives and protest plans.
The fight against squatters in Texas could soon affect every renter in the state.
The Trump administration unexpectedly reversed course Friday on terminating student visa records for thousands of international students.
"We are not creating an autism registry," a Department of Health and Human Services official said in a statement.
The controversial school choice bill allows for taxpayer money to be used to help qualifying students pay for private school tuition.
Two U.S. retailers warned President Trump his sweeping tariff policy could disrupt supply chains and lead to empty shelves in the coming weeks.
At Fort Worth ISD's North Side High School, the sounds of an American sport on the field meet mariachi music in the stands.
With new foods, such as the "Drowning Taquitos" and the "Beso de Angel," Tony's Taco Shop owners say they don't take their success for granted.
Latinas in Tech DFW started back up last year after the pandemic. They have lots of opportunities for Latinas to network, connect, and learn new skills.
Anchor Ken Molestina shows us how he makes his Cuban coffee for the CBS News Texas newsroom.
Del Olmo, who has played golf his entire life, recalls how rare the sport was for people like him growing up in Mexico City.
Less than two days after Delta Air Lines offered $30,000 to each passenger on board the flight that crashed and flipped in Toronto on Monday afternoon, the company is facing its first two lawsuits in the incident — and they likely won't be the last.
Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller is calling for a statewide ban on non-water additives, such as fluoride, in the public water system.
Last year, over 16 million vehicles drove on North Texas toll roads without paying, accumulating more than $69 million in unpaid tolls.
Activists are calling for a nationwide boycott of Target stores following the company's decision to roll back its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Discount store chain Target says it's joining rival Walmart and a number of other prominent American brands in scaling back corporate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
Collin County Health Care Services confirmed the case, involving a student at Willow Springs Middle School in Lucas.
In Dallas, a growing coalition of urban farms, faith groups, and community leaders is tackling food insecurity, climate change and social inequities.
Casely received 51 consumer reports of the charger's lithium-ion batteries catching fire while in use, resulting in burn injuries.
A Texas judge has thrown out a federal rule that would have capped credit card late fees.
Nvidia announced Monday morning that it wants to build two factories in Texas — one in Houston and one in Dallas.
Economic impact anticipated as Paige Bueckers joins the Wings, Boosting Local DFW Economy
P. Wade Ross leads a group of Black farmers and ranchers who are used to losing some---and, then, losing some. Now, they are hoping for a win.
DRAFTED, the first culture-driven media company focusing on Latina sports, was officially launched in 2023.
On Thursday night Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer said this about Booker: "I'm not just excited about the player. I'm extremely excited about the person."
In his words: "I'm a program guy. I will give my all."
Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft started with Cam Ward as the first pick, which marked the third straight year a quarterback went No. 1 overall. See the full results from the first round.
Seguin had his second career OT playoff goal. His first was in 2012 with Boston.
Music legend Smokey Robinson spoke to "CBS Mornings" about his decades-long career, his Legacy Tour and why he's creating new music.
The 2025 AMA nominations were released on Wednesday, with Kendrick Lamar leading with 10. The awards show will air on May 26.
Tina Knowles shares how a missed mammogram may have led to a delayed detection of breast cancer, and opens up about the support from her daughters, Beyoncé and Solange, niece Angie Beyincé, and bonus daughter Kelly Rowland.
The WWE's 41st WrestleMania event is finally here. Here's what time it starts and how to watch all the action on night 2.
PlayersTV says it's the first and only media network owned and operated by professional athletes with all original content from their lives off the court and field.
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at Texas Health locations across North Texas celebrated Valentine's Day.
As Anthony Davis prepared for his debut game at the AAC, Dallas Mavericks fans took to the arena to protest the controversial trade.
CBS News Texas viewers got out and enjoyed the snow day on Thursday and send us all of their best photos. Take a look.
CBS News Texas captured the excitement and energy of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival through photos.
Cowtown lit up the streets of Downtown with smiles and lights during the annual Parade of Lights.