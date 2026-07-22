Popular North Texas venue shuts down, but new owners plan renovation and rebrand

A fairly new entertainment and food venue in Allen surprised a lot of people last week by suddenly shutting down.

The Hub opened four years ago off the Rayburn Turnpike as an open-air concert venue surrounded by restaurants and bars.

From recent social media posts promoting World Cup watch parties, one wouldn't think The Hub in Allen would be just days away from closing its doors for good. But, the only activity seen is from workers cleaning out the bars and restaurants in this four-year-old $20 million development.

"We are taking our arcade machines out because The Hub is closing down, and we're taking all the machines out because no one is going to be here anymore," said Kai Senthavysouk, with One Source Amusements.

The 35,000 square-foot entertainment venue included a 27-foot Jumbotron and a live concert stage surrounded by multiple dining venues.

"I'm really surprised because it seemed like a fun place to be to bring your family and friends, even dates, to be going down like this."

No one with the property would speak on the record, but it's believed The Hub struggled financially because the expected residential and office growth around it has yet to materialize.

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But for the 100 employees and supporters of The Hub, it was announced today that a new ownership group will immediately begin work on renovating and rebranding The Hub.

In a statement, the ownership group said:

"The transaction was completed amicably. Prior reports concerning litigation and evictions related to the property were inaccurate. Over four years, The HUB had over half a million visitors and became the gathering spot for the community."

Detailed plans for the renovations have yet to be revealed, or a time for reopening.

The current and former owners say they are both working to relocate any out-of-work employees who need to be placed in new jobs.