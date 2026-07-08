Dallas nonprofit uses FIFA World Cup to teach entrepreneurship and financial literacy to teens

A Dallas nonprofit says this summer's World Cup is giving young people a chance to learn entrepreneurship.

During every U.S. World Cup match, 18-year-old Aaron Dotson was selling patriotic gear in downtown Dallas.

"We had a lot of people come out and we learned a lot of stuff," he said. "A few times we almost sold out."

The pop-up events are part of an effort by The National Opportunity League to teach teens from low-income households in South Dallas about customer service, merchandising and financial literacy.

"It's important for opportunity," founder Dr. Bruce C. Carter said. "A lot of the homes and the demographics that I've served, the teaching about simple things like money have not taken place."

Carter says the experience is already paying off.

Dotson and some of the other teens who participated say they each made about $300 and are now preparing to open their first bank accounts.

"So it is a good summer job for money and skills," Dotson said.

"What we're teaching is how to open up and save, and then we'll match some of the savings," Carter said.

"I love what it's doing for people because I do have a son and it keeps young men off the streets and from doing things that they don't need to be doing," customer Lachance Brown said.

"If you don't occupy a young person's mind with something... social media, the foolishness is going to occupy," Carter said.

Carter says the pilot also exposed some of the challenges and costs small organizations face when navigating the city's permitting and licensing processes.

"When you have some of the current rules that are in place, and I understand why they're there, they delete the smaller people," he said.

Now, the nonprofit plans to ask the city to consider creating a streamlined youth pop-up permit program.

"The way I see it working is you come in, and you teach them what the rules are. And some of the rules make sense for safety, but we don't ask them to pay $600 for a permit to be downtown," he said.

Carter says he'd like to see more safe, legal opportunities for young people to earn money while learning valuable business skills.