Republicans in North Texas divided over Paxton vs. Cornyn in intense Senate race

Former Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi, who is close to Attorney General Ken Paxton, didn't waste any time backing him in the campaign to unseat Sen. John Cornyn.

In an interview with CBS News Texas on Wednesday, Rinaldi said, "Absolutely, I'm endorsing the attorney general. It's a no-brainer for any conservative in this race. We have Ken Paxton firmly representing the Trump wing of the Republican Party. He's going to have strong support from conservatives. You have John Cornyn, who's been a senator of Texas for decades, who represents the Mitch McConnell wing of the Republican Party."

Ex-Mayor supports Cornyn

Former longtime Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, a Republican, is supporting Sen. Cornyn.

"He's very conservative and he's delivered a lot," Price told CBS News Texas on Wednesday.

She said Cornyn has seniority in Washington, which Texas needs, and that he is always back home in the state.

"Cornyn, the 10 years I served, was always here," Price said. "We could pick up the phone, call him, he was incredibly responsive. He has his team reach out to the local mayors, county judges, county commissioners on a regular basis. He is here in town."

The attorney general announced his campaign Tuesday night on Laura Ingraham's show on Fox News Channel. He unveiled a new campaign video Wednesday that emphasizes his close ties to President Trump.

Time for change, Paxton says

Paxton told Ingraham it's time for a new senator.

"Look, he's had 24 years of this, which I think is plenty given his lack of production," Paxton said. "It's hard to think of things he's done good for Texas or for the country."

Cornyn targets Paxton's past

As for Cornyn, his campaign video also focused on his record of helping pass the Trump agenda during his first term. Speaking with reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, he went after Paxton.

"Mr. Paxton has a checkered background," Cornyn said. "He is a con man and a fraud, and I think the people of Texas know that, but this is what will be litigated during the course of this campaign."

Will Trump endorse?

When it comes to endorsements, the candidates, their supporters, Republicans, and Democrats are waiting to see whether President Trump will make an endorsement in this race.

It will be a nasty, contentious, and expensive primary battle fought over the airwaves.

Fundraising advantage

Analysts say they believe Cornyn will have a fundraising advantage over Paxton. But turnout, as always, will be key.

Typically, the grassroots conservatives, many of whom are in Paxton's corner, vote in the primaries.

Rinaldi said that it favors the attorney general.

"This is an incredibly intelligent and informed electorate, and I just don't think John Cornyn's money can compete with Ken Paxton and results," Rinaldi said.

Important primary

"People often times ignore primaries and say I'll vote for him in the general," Price said. "You can't vote for him just in the general. If you want to select the candidate, you have to do it in the primary, and I think this will be critical. I think people know Cornyn. They're comfortable with what he's done. The average citizen, I think, will go out and vote for him."

